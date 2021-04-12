Covid test: Overcharging labs penalised in Guntur

Guntur : Joint Collector P Prasanthi on Sunday fined two diagnostic laboratories in the city for overcharging the patients for Covid tests.

Prasanti imposed penalties of Rs 77,520 on Milestone Lab and Rs19,509 on Yonatus Lab for collecting higher amount.

Based on the complaints, the officials conducted inquiry and found that the two labs were overcharging the patients.

She said she got complaints from the public and conducted a meeting with the labs conducting Covid-19 tests.

She said, some labs are violating the GONo 768, collecting the higher amount for conducting the Covid-19 tests. She warned that if anybody violates the rules, she would take stern action against him.