CP recalls selfless sacrifice of police martyrs

Visakhapatnam: The bravery and unconditional sacrifices of the police officers killed in the line of duty were remarkable, recalled City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi.

Marking the ‘Commemoration Day’ here on Tuesday, the City Police Commissioner released a bilingual (Telugu and English) booklet titled ‘Our Tribute to Real Heroes’ in memory of police martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Police mentioned that the aim of the ‘Commemoration’ Day is to pay tribute to the services of the police who laid down their lives while safeguarding the people and upholding national security.

Also, the Police Commissioner lauded the services of Walkers International Youth (WIY) for organising a number of voluntary social service awareness programmes.

He appreciated WIY chairperson Vamsi Chintalapati for being an inspiration to the youth.

Sharing his views, Vamsi mentioned that the ‘Souryam, Smriti’ booklets have been dedicated as a tribute to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives.

Youth coordinator B Likhit and secretary P Srinivas stated that these booklets were written by B Suresh.