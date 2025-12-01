CPI demands tough action in Tirumala Parakamani scam

TIRUPATI: CPI National Control Commission Chairman K Narayana has demanded strict punishment for everyone involved in the alleged corruption in Tirumala’s Parakamani. Speaking at a press meet here on Sunday, he said corruption in such a sacred place was deeply worrying. He criticised the misuse of funds offered by millions of devotees, calling the incident ‘extremely painful.’

Narayana expressed concern that an employee who served for nearly 30 years, CV Ravi Kumar, was able to steal Rs 14 crore. He questioned the logic behind returning the stolen money and also raised doubts over the suspicious death of Inspector YV Satish Kumar, who had registered the case, and demanded that those behind the crime be exposed and punished.

On Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, Narayana said it had created international tension. He criticised US pressure through tariff threats and urged the Indian government to strengthen cooperation with Russia in the nation’s interest.

He alleged that the Modi government had become captive to corporate powers like Adani and Ambani, pushing the country into danger. On Amaravati land issues, he demanded full transparency, protection of farmers’ rights and a clear roadmap for compensation and rehabilitation. CPI district secretary P Murali, Chinnam Penchalaiah, Nadia and others were present.