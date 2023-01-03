CPI urges CM to solve problems in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram (east godavari district): On the occasion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Rajahmundry on Tuesday (January 3), CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu urged the CM to solve major problems in Rajahmundry city.

A meeting was held at the local CPI office here on Monday. Madhu, the chief guest at the meeting, said that he wanted Rajahmundry to benefit from the Chief Minister's visit. He pointed out that low-lying areas of Rajahmundry are getting submerged even with a small amount of rain and drain water is entering the houses.

The CPI leader stated that traffic congestion at Rajahmundry RTC complex, Shyamala Centre, Devi Chowk and other areas is severe. He demanded the government to take measures to solve the traffic problem.

Stating that pensions of many people in Rajahmundry were cancelled, he asked the government to restore pension to all immediately.

Madhu expressed concern that people are being harassed by Blade batch, Ganja batch and two-wheeler thieves in Rajahmundry. He alleged that some politicians were accused of supporting these anti-social elements. He requested the CM to order the police department to take strict action and stop these anti-social activities. He hoped that the CM would announce from the Rajahmundry platform that Rs 5 lakh would be given for the construction of Jagananna houses.

Madhu called on everyone to participate in the CPI district general body meeting on public issues to be held on January 4.

CPI district assistant secretary K Rambabu, city secretary V Kondala Rao, Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Labour Union leaders Achanta Satyanarayana, Akula Ramakrishna, Abburi Ramakrishna and others participated in the meeting.