CPM alleges Rs 12,717 cr electricity burden on anvil

Vijayawada: The state is on the brink of another electricity burden totalling Rs 12,717 crore, according to CPM State Committee member Ch Baburao. He claims that under the current coalition government, the total electricity burden on the public could reach Rs 30,000 crore in a single year. Baburao made these remarks during a door-to-door campaign against electricity fares and smart meters in Shanti Nagar, Division 61 of the Vijayawada Central constituency. He, along with other CPM leaders and activists, distributed pamphlets, collected signatures, and held street meetings.

He stated that the public is expressing strong anger over the electricity burdens, accusing the coalition government of breaking its promises. Consumers expressed frustration that while the “Super Six” guarantees are progressing slowly, price hikes are being implemented rapidly. Baburao accused the Discoms of preparing proposals to levy a Rs 12,717 crore burden as “true-up charges” for electricity consumed between 2019 and 2024. He alleged that this was being done with the government’s approval and that the Electricity Regulatory Commission is currently collecting public opinion on the matter.

He highlighted other burdens already in effect: A Rs 15,485 crore adjustment charge is already being collected for the years 2022-23. Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges of 40 paise per unit, amounting to Rs 2,787 crore, have already been collected this year and are ongoing monthly. The government has increased the electricity tax from 6 paise to 100 paise per unit through a legal amendment. Proposals for Rs 842 crore FPPCA charge for 2024-25 have been submitted to the council.

“The coalition leaders criticised the YSRCP government for imposing Rs 32,000 crore burden in five years, yet their own government is imposing Rs 30,000 crore burden in just one year,” Baburao said.

He also strongly condemned the installation of Adani smart meters, calling it “permanent noose” around consumers’ necks. He called on the public to protest against these burdens and smart meters. He demanded that the government cancel the Rs 12,717crore true-up charges, stop the installation of smart meters, and scrap all previously imposed adjustment charges. He announced that statewide protests will be held at electricity offices on August 5 under the banner of Praja Vedika to oppose the electricity price hikes and smart meters.