CRDA meet okays Amaravati works

Vijayawada: The 49th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has given approval for several developmental works relating to Amaravati.

The CRDA meeting decided to call for tenders to provide basic infrastructure facilities in 1,450 acres of Government complex region in Amaravati at a cost of Rs 1,052 crore. The CRDA also decided to call for tenders to connect the seed access road to national highway 16 at a cost of Rs 682 crore. Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana informed the Chief Minister that they had interacted with environment experts during the CRDA team’s recent visit to Lucknow. He said the team studied the river front development and solid waste management systems in Lucknow.

The Minister said the Uttar Pradesh officials will visit Amaravati soon to study the solid waste management system.

Among other things, the CRDA is planning infrastructure development, including residential towers for government employees and road development to facilitate access for workers and industries. Key initiatives include completing existing projects and constructing new towers for gazetted and non-gazetted employees, as well as external infrastructure works within the core capital area.

Additionally, the CRDA is addressing potential transportation bottlenecks and is working on alternative road routes to ensure smooth operations, particularly for Autonagar's industries. These projects aim to improve living conditions and support the development of the new capital city.

Recognizing the importance of transportation, the CRDA is actively involved in road development projects to ensure smooth access for workers, industries, and residents. This includes prioritizing road development in specific areas like Ballem Vari Street and Mahanadu Road.

As major projects in Amaravati are expected to commence, the CRDA is preparing to manage the influx of migrant workers from different states. This includes addressing potential challenges and ensuring adequate infrastructure for the new residents.