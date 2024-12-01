Creating plug-in and work hubs in villages soon says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Rayadurgam (Anantapur) : Aiming to attract Rs 4-lakh crore investments and creating job opportunities in the next five months, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he had been talking to several corporates in all verticals to allow their employees to work from their hometowns.

Addressing a gathering after participating in the pension distribution programme in Anantapur district, Chandrababu Naidu said the government would utilise vacant government buildings in towns and villages to make them into work hubs, equip employees with computers so that anyone can plug-in and work from their villages.

The CM said even housewives can use these computers to do part-time jobs and earn income from their villages. Naidu promised to develop Andhra Pradesh and place it on the highest pedestal in the country, just as he did in Hyderabad in the united Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu promised to usher in a digital revolution by making available all services online. “No one will need to go to any government office for any work. To benefit from government services, only online requests need to be made and everything will come to their doorstep. Digital responses will be given to the online applicants,” he said. The CM also called upon the people to set up roof-top solar plants and generate power. “You should enjoy free power and can sell if there was any excess power,” he said.

Explaining how all systems were destroyed during the previous YSRCP government, Naidu said the NDA alliance government was restoring all systems but since the damage done was intense, it was taking more time than expected. He said the government was implementing all promises one after the other despite the precarious financial situation it had inherited. For that, he said wealth is being created by attracting investments. “In these five months, we have disbursed Rs 18,000 crore towards social pensions to 64 lakh people. We have increased the pension from Rs 3,000 per month (during the previous YSRCP regime) to Rs 4,000,” he said. Attacking the previous YSR Congress regime, he said the state plunged into Rs 10-lakh crore debt and the present NDA government is cleaning up the financial mess.