Crime rate drops by 27% in Sri Sathya Sai district

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai District has seen a 27 per cent decline in crime compared to last year, said district superintendent of police V Ratna during the half-yearly crime review meeting at Sai Aram, Puttaparthi. The meeting, held under the directives of state DGP Harish Gupta, highlighted significant improvements in public safety.

The SP reported a 36 per cent drop in murders and attempted murders, with the district ranking among seven in Andhra Pradesh recording a 41 per cent reduction in crime. She credited this success to a year-long special action plan and coordinated police efforts.

Key discussions included progress on grave and non-grave cases, murder, POCSO, rape, dacoity, robbery, property crimes, vehicle thefts, missing persons, cheating cases, and road accidents . Updates on pending files, NBWs, and NDPS cases were also presented.

Enhanced surveillance through CCTVs and drones, along with a planned Command Control system in Kadiri, aims to curb crimes against women and children. Initiatives like rowdy-sheeter counseling, Shakti app awareness campaigns, and community policing have further strengthened law enforcement.

Preparations are underway for the Ganesh festival and Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations , expected to attract VIPs and devotees nationwide. SP Ratna thanked the District Collector for support, ensuring inter-departmental coordination for public safety.

Additional public prosecutor Srujana stressed focusing on missing minor girls in POCSO cases, while transport officer Karunasagar Reddy discussed road safety measures .

In recognition of outstanding service, 57 police personnel received appreciation certificates for speedy investigations, swift arrests, and reducing pending cases.

DCO Ram Naik, ICDS PD Sridevi, fire officer Madhava Naidu, APPs, DSPs, and police inspectors from across the district were present.