CS urges DISCOMS to be on high alert in pre monsoon season

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary and Special Chief Secretary for Energy K Vijayanand directed AP Power Utilities to remain on high alert in view of the anticipated pre-monsoon thunderstorms and gusty winds.

He instructed the CMDs of DISCOMs to monitor the situation on a daily basis, ensuring close coordination from Assistant Engineers to Superintending Engineers at the field level. In case of any disruptions to power supply, he emphasized the need for immediate restoration measures without delay. The CS also instructed all DISCOMs to set up 24x7 control rooms for round-the-clock monitoring, emergency response, and prompt grievance redressal. In view of the red alert for coastal districts, the Chief Secretary on Saturday conducted a review meeting advised field teams in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram to remain extra vigilant and responsive. He warned that any negligence in duty would be viewed seriously urging all officials to prioritize uninterrupted power supply, swift response, and transparent public communication. Disclosing the above during a high-level review meeting with APDISCOMs convened virtually on Saturday, the chief secretary reviewed the power supply situation across the state, readiness for the upcoming peak demand season, ongoing infrastructure development under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), and restoration efforts following recent adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, Vijayanand emphasised that DISCOM officers must be visibly present at work sites, especially during line maintenance and tree branch trimming, to ensure public confidence and proper execution. To enhance accountability, he directed that each Director be assigned two to three districts for focused monitoring and timely reporting. All efforts must be geared toward maintaining system reliability and better services to consumers throughout the upcoming monsoon season.

The Chief Secretary said that the state recorded a peak electricity demand of 12,600 MW on May 13 with average daily consumption reaching around 228 MU. Power demand in the coming months (June to November 2025) is projected to remain high, ranging between 218 and 235 MU per day.