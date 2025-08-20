Cybercrime awareness session held

Ongole: Prakasam Police IT Core Inspector V Suryanarayana conducted a comprehensive cybercrime awareness session for students at QIS College of Engineering and Technology here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the students, Inspector Suryanarayana emphasised that cybercrimes are increasing daily and urged everyone to remain vigilant and aware. He stressed the importance of educating family members and friends about cyber threats, noting that both educated and uneducated individuals fall victim to cybercriminals.

The session covered various cyber fraud methods including fake SMS messages, OTP scams, fraudulent bank calls, fake WhatsApp links, bogus loan apps, KYC pending scams, digital arrests where criminals impersonate police, CBI, and high-ranking officials to extort money, courier-based frauds, honey traps, lottery scams, debit/credit card frauds, investment scams promising high returns for minimal investments, video call recording for blackmail, and other cybercrimes.

The inspector advised students to recognise that nobody gives away money free, avoid greed, and educate their parents and relatives about these threats. He emphasised that students should help their families stay alert to prevent falling victim to cybercrimes. Victims were advised to immediately report incidents to the toll-free number 1930, which could help recover lost funds with proper complaint details.