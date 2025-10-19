DCIL scripts history with launch of 12,000 m3 Beagle series dredger

Visakhapatnam: Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) made history with the launch of its latest vessel Dredge Godavari at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). Designed with cutting-edge technology and modern engineering features, the vessel represents the next generation of dredgers, delivering unmatched efficiency, precision and environmental sustainability.

Dredge Godavari is the first-ever 12,000 m³ Beagle Series dredger constructed anywhere in the world and its launch sets a new benchmark for the global dredging industry. Constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited in collaboration with international design and technology partners, Dredge Godavari features advanced automation, highly efficient dredging mechanisms and enhanced safety and environmental systems, exemplifying India’s growing shipbuilding expertise.

Inaugurating the vessel at Cochin Shipyard on October 18 (Saturday), Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority and Dredging Corporation of India Limited M. Angamuthu, said: “The launch of Dredge Godavari is a proud moment for DCIL and for India’s maritime sector. This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing indigenous dredging capabilities, fostering innovation, and contributing to India’s emergence as a global maritime power.”

Currently, DCIL caters to approximately 60 million cubic meters of dredging out of a total 120 million cubic meters. With the addition of Dredge Godavari to its fleet, DCIL’s dredging capacity will increase to 80 million cubic meters, significantly augmenting existing capabilities. This achievement reinforces DCIL’s mission to strengthen India’s dredging capacity, support port-led development, and contribute to sustainable maritime growth, in line with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

DCIL is India’s leading dredging company, providing dredging and allied services to major and minor ports, the Indian Navy, and other maritime organisations. Operating under the consortium of Visakhapatnam, Paradip, Deendayal (Kandla) and Jawaharlal Nehru Ports, DCIL plays a key role in maintaining navigable waterways and supporting India’s blue economy vision.