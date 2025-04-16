Deadline for 50% interest rebate on property tax arrears extended

Kadapa: Kadapa Municipal Corporation has extended the 50% interest rebate on outstanding property and vacant land taxes until April 30, 2025. According to GO Ms No 66 (dated April 10) from the State government, taxpayers, who clear their full arrears in one payment by this deadline are eligible.

In a press note on Tuesday, Commissioner N Manoj Reddy urged all taxpayers to take advantage of this opportunity to support the city’s development. Additionally, a 5% rebate is offered for those paying their full property tax for 2025-26 financial year by April 30.

Tax payment counters are available at municipal office and secretariats from 9 am to 8 pm daily, including holidays. Online payments can be made through www.cdma.gov.in or the Puraseva app.