Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila pointed out that democracy went for a toss in the NDA-led BJP government.

Squatting at the GVMC Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam along with the Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge of AP Manickam Tagore, former minister Raghu Veera Reddy, former APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, former Union Minister JD Seelam, on Monday, Sharmila questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether the Opposition has the right to carry out protests in a peaceful manner or not?

Condemning the attack held in Assam during ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’, she mentioned that the BJP rowdies barged into the rally and indulged in the attack. “When Rahul Gandhi tried to stop the attack, the miscreants even tried to attack him. When he tried to get into a temple for darshan, the officials concerned blocked him from entering the temple stating security reasons due to Ram’s Pran Prathishta in Ayodhya. It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi is stopped from having darshan in Assam when the ceremony is happening in Ayodhya,” Sharmila expressed ire.

Except BJP, RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the government is not allowing any other party leaders to roam independently in India.

Sharmila demanded the BJP government to tender apologies for the incident that happened in Assam.