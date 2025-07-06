Live
Devotees flock to temples in East and West Godavari amid first Ekadashi
The first Ekadashi festival attracted large crowds of devotees to renowned temples across the East and West Godavari districts. From early morning, worshippers gathered for darshan of the Lord and participated in special pujas and abhishekams.
At the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Undrajavaram, devotees believed that receiving darshan on this auspicious day would bring blessings and good fortune. In anticipation of the high turnout, temple authorities implemented special arrangements to accommodate the influx of worshippers.
Similarly, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tanuku, along with its revered deities Sri Devi and Bhu Devi, witnessed a significant number of devotees. The temple premises bustled with activity as prasad was generously distributed to attendees, enhancing the festive spirit of the day.