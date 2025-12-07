  1. Home
Devotees from Russia, Europe present musical offering

  • Created On:  7 Dec 2025 11:30 AM IST
Devotees from Russia and other Zone 7 countries offering a soulful devotional music presentation at Prasanthi Nilayam on Saturday


Puttaparthi: Prasanthi Nilayam resonated with devotion as Zone 7 devotees of the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council from Russia, Belarus, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia and Spain offered a soulful musical tribute titled “100 Years of Love” during the Centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Residing in the ashram for a week, the group immersed themselves in prayer, contemplation and service, embracing the Prasanthi discipline. Despite the chill in the air, they said the spiritual warmth of the abode made them feel at home. Clad in simple attire and cultural headbands, the choir reflected unity and surrender, rendering songs in native tongues and Sanskrit.

Compositions like Love Brings Us Together Again, Sai Ram Mantra, Sarvadharma, I Am a Free Bird, Puttaparthi, Only Love and Sayushka moved the gathering, underscoring how Bhagawan’s message of universal love transcends borders. The group will present a second devotional offering on Sunday.

Prasanthi NilayamSri Sathya Sai Baba CentenaryInternational Devotional Choir100 Years of Love TributeGlobal Council Devotees
