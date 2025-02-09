Live
Just In
Devotees rush increases at Tirumala to take 18 hours for sarvadarshans
Tirumala witnessed a significant increase in the number of devotees this Sunday, as thousands flocked to the sacred site for darshan. The rush has resulted in all compartments for the free Sarva Darshan being filled to capacity, with many devotees lining up outside the Krishna Teja Guest House in anticipation of their turn.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has informed the public that the wait time for the SSD darshan is approximately 5 hours, while those without darshan tickets may face an extended wait of up to 18 hours. Devotees with special entry darshan tickets are also experiencing darshan in around 5 hours.
On Saturday midnight, an impressive tally of 76,598 pilgrims had already sought the blessings of the Lord. In addition to the spiritual fervor, devotees generously contributed to the temple's wealth, with 35,334 individuals offering 'hair' and a remarkable Rs. 3.46 crores collected in the hundi as gifts to the Lord.
In light of the heavy influx of worshippers, TTD has urged devotees to adhere to the specified joining times for their Sarva Darshan tokens, to facilitate a smoother experience for all attendees. As the temple continues to welcome devotees, officials are working diligently to manage the large crowds and ensure a meaningful pilgrimage for everyone