Devotees to visit Palanka shrine today

Dornala: As the Toli Ekadasi festival is being celebrated on Wednesday, the forest officials permitted devotees to visit the Palanka shrine in the Srisailam Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve in the deep Nallamala forest.

The Dornala sub-DFO Venu informed that they are permitting devotees to visit Palanka temple complex by entering the Ganjivaripalli forest range for the Toli Ekadasi festival on Wednesday.

Public are asked not to carry single-use plastic articles like plates, glasses, carry bags, bottles, or eateries packed in plastic covers like biscuit packets etc.,

As the forest is a tiger reserve, smoking, alcohol consumption, cooking, staying at night in the forest and walking is prohibited.

