Live
- Crimes against minors, women continue unabated across state
- Row over PPA probe: Justice Narasimha quits after SC censures
- Proud of son who was born on Army Day
- Doda Encounter: Captain among 4 soldiers martyred
- Spread information about ONGC’s safety culture: MP
- Rajamahendravaram: Subsidy outlets set up for tomatoes
- Devotees to visit Palanka shrine today
- Centre Notifies Appointment of 2 Judges: SC to regain full strength
- Ongole: Kuchipudi performance enthrals audience
- Hyderabad: Chanda Nagar dwellers fume over dug-up roads, seek urgent repairs
Just In
Devotees to visit Palanka shrine today
Highlights
As the Toli Ekadasi festival is being celebrated on Wednesday, the forest officials permitted devotees to visit the Palanka shrine in the Srisailam Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve in the deep Nallamala forest.
Dornala: As the Toli Ekadasi festival is being celebrated on Wednesday, the forest officials permitted devotees to visit the Palanka shrine in the Srisailam Nagarjuna Sagar Tiger Reserve in the deep Nallamala forest.
The Dornala sub-DFO Venu informed that they are permitting devotees to visit Palanka temple complex by entering the Ganjivaripalli forest range for the Toli Ekadasi festival on Wednesday.
Public are asked not to carry single-use plastic articles like plates, glasses, carry bags, bottles, or eateries packed in plastic covers like biscuit packets etc.,
As the forest is a tiger reserve, smoking, alcohol consumption, cooking, staying at night in the forest and walking is prohibited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS