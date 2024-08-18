Dhankhar slams some leaders for putting self before nation

Venkatachalam : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said here that some people in the country have put their political interest above the national interest and wished that wisdom would prevail on them. The Vice President expressed hope that such people would take counsel from the supreme sacrifices made for achieving freedom for our country.

“Some people in the country for reasons which are not appropriate have put their political interest above national interest. Let us hope and pray they get wiser,” said Dhankhar, addressing Swarna Bharat Trust meeting.

Dhankhar’s remarks came a day after he expressed concern that a person holding a constitutional position is asking the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy. The Vice President’s comments were seen as an apparent attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

He noted that the freedom achieved through supreme sacrifices should be nurtured every moment so that it can blossom. Further, Dhankhar underscored that every Indian must believe in economic nationalism, calling it a reflection of being vocal for local.

He highlighted that India’s forex reserves are going out of the country because avoidable items are being imported, which is also impeding entrepreneurship.

According to the Vice President, India is unnecessarily importing merchandise such as garments, carpets, candles, kites and others which could be easily made within the country and also avoid unnecessary strain on our forex reserves.

He appealed to all Indians to stop foreign trade in avoidable imports and also called on the industry, trade and commerce bodies to take a decision on this issue. Though India abounds in natural resources, Dhankhar said it pains him to see them going out of our shores as exports, citing the example of iron ore shipments through ports. Noting that lack of value addition to resources is damaging employment potential, the Vice President said some people just want to make quick money.

Stressing that India cannot afford these inefficiencies, the Vice President called for attention on all these issues.

