Dharmavaram to be developed as a model constituency: Min Satya Kumar

Dharmavaram: The Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav stated that Dharmavaram Assembly Constituency should be developed into a model constituency in the State, calling for collective efforts from all stakeholders.

As part of the Vision @ 2047 initiative, he conducted a review meeting via Google Meet on Thursday to assess the Vision Action Plan for Dharmavaram. The session focused on identifying problems in various sectors and designing long-term sustainable solutions. He stressed the need for comprehensive development across all domains including healthcare, education, infrastructure, environmental protection, and social welfare.

He held detailed discussions on the current status of each sector, outlining a strategy for improvement.

Proposals and action points jointly prepared by officials and CVAP (Community Vision Action Plan) members were presented during the meeting. He appreciated the participatory approach and encouraged continuous collaboration.

The review session was attended by Dharmavaram RDO Mahesh, MPDO Sai Manohar, educationist Surendra Naidu, CVAP members, and other officials.