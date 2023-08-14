Disciplined education must for bright future: Nagarani

Gudlawalleru: Education with moral values and discipline is the beginning of a bright future, said State Technical Education Commissioner and Chairman of Technical Education Training Institute Chadalavada Nagarani.

She presented Seshadri Rao commemorative awards including cash rewards and certificates to the students of AANM and VVARSR Polytechnic College at Gudlawalleru who secured top places in various courses for consecutive years.

Nagarani said that the students should adapt to the changing conditions of technology, otherwise there is a chance of being left behind in the globalisation situation. She said that the engineering and polytechnic institutes founded by Seshadri Rao still continue to be recognised with discipline and on the other hand, it is good that they are leading in terms of ranks.

Chairman of institutions Dr Vallurpalli Nageswara Rao said that they are working for the all-round development of students and explained that this top position was possible due to the dedication of their staff.

Sunkara Ashalakshmi, Manepalli Lahari Jayasai, Buddha Rajasekhar, Maccha Venkata Dedeepya who stood as state toppers in polytechnic education for the academic years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 were presented cash prizes and certificates.

Likewise, the Commissioner gave reward and certificates to Battu Hemalatha, Chinagangari Vaibhavi, Parvataneni Niharika, Nelluri Sai Pawan Aditya who stood at the top position in Self Financing Polytechnic Education for the academic years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 respectively.

Educational Institutions Secretary and Correspondent Vallurpalli Satyanarayana Rao, Joint Secretary Vallurpalli Ramakrishna, Technical Education Training Council Secretary Ramana Babu, Joint Secretary Janaki Ramaiah, Deputy Directors of Technical Education Department Vijayabhaskar, Ramakrishna and others participated in the programme.

Later, cultural programmes performed by students wishing for national unity, entertained the guests. The commissioner visited the polytechnic as well as the engineering college and commended the foresight of the management in creating the necessary facilities for the students.