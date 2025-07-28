Dist Yoga Assn office-bearers elected

Kurnool: The elections to the District Yoga Association were conducted on Sunday at the association office located in Krishna Nagar, Kurnool.

The process concluded with all positions being filled unanimously. Advocate Srinivasulu, who acted as the Returning Officer, officially announced the elected members. Dandu Lakshmikant Reddy was elected as chairman, Avinash Shetty as president, and Dr S Mumtaj Begum as executive president. Kuruvu Muniswamy was chosen as general secretary and Kummari Vijay Kumar as treasurer.

The elected vice-presidents include M V Saikrishna, B Srinivasulu, M Shashidhar and A Brahmananda Reddy. Lokesh, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Dandu Vidyasagar and Keshav were named as joint secretaries.

Naga Ganesh, Srinivasulu, T Lakshmikant, K Vishwa Teja, Roja Mani and Ravi have been inducted as executive committee members.

The election was held in the presence of observers — G Srinivasulu, secretary of the District Olympic Association; athletics coach Kashi Rao from the District Sports Authority and Eshwar Naidu from the State Yoga Association.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman Dandu Lakshmikant Reddy and president Avinash Shetty expressed their commitment to working collectively for the advancement of yoga in the district.

They urged all elected members to actively contribute to the welfare of yoga practitioners. The newly-formed committee will serve a four-year term.