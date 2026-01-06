District Nodal Officer stresses early cancer detection

Kurnool: District Nodal Officer Dr Raghu inspected Mobile Medical Services programme at Nannuru Primary Health Centre on Monday and reviewed functioning of the programme and interacted with the medical staff.

Dr Raghu emphasised that creating awareness about cancer among the public is crucial to prevent the disease and reduce its impact. People, if informed, can take timely precautions and seek medical help at the right stage. The Nodal Officer noted that patients diagnosed in the initial stage have a higher chance of recovery and can return to normal life if proper treatment is initiated before the disease progresses. Though cancer affects an individual, he said, it causes immense physical, emotional, and financial distress to the entire family, highlighting the need for early diagnosis and timely intervention.

He instructed the health staff to identify suspected cancer cases at primary level itself and promptly refer patients showing early warning symptoms to the State Cancer Hospital in Kurnool. Suspected patients should be sent to the hospital’s Outpatient Department (OP No. 222) on every Tuesday and Thursday for further evaluation and treatment, he added.