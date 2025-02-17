Do justice to Agri Gold victims, govt urged

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in solving the AgriGold imbroglio which had remained unsolved for the last 11 years, CPI State secretary Ramakrishna said in a statement here on Sunday that justice has been elusive to the 10.5 lakh victims of AgriGold in Andhra Pradesh alone.

He appealed to the State government to take action immediately to solve the problem in a time-bound programme of six months.

The CPI leader recalled that the AgriGold company has collected Rs 6,380 crore from 32 lakh customers across the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The investigation agency had already attached 1.73 crore square yards of land, 368 acres of agricultural land and industrial plants and machinery worth Rs 227 crore spread in the four States. He regretted that more than 600 customers and agents of AgriGold died due to various reasons including suicide.

The senior communist leader stated that Rs 5 lakh ex gratia has been paid to the families of 142 persons who committed suicide. A sum of Rs 906 crore has been disbursed to the depositors who saved less than Rs 20,000. However, more than 10.5 lakh depositors are yet to receive their deposits worth Rs 3,080 crore.

The attached properties were also sold out in various districts across AP and the previous YSRCP government did not take any action against the perpetrators. He recalled that the YSRCP government tried to raise debts by pledging the properties of AgriGold.

There were reports that trees were cut down in 250 acres in Varikunta mandal in Nellore district but the tahsildar did not take any action. In this backdrop, the properties would be alienated if the government did not take any action.

The senior CPI leader appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take immediate action and chalk out an action plan to do justice to the AgriGold victims.