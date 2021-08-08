Don't pay garbage collection tax: CPM

Nellore: CPM leaders staged a dharna at the Municipal office on Saturday appealing people not to pay garbage collection tax for solid waste management to civic body being collected from the households.

Party rural secretary Madala Venkateswarlu, who organised the protest, said that the two Covid waves have been completed and the third one is expected to hit the lives.

This would be an additional financial burden on the people who have been suffering from severe miseries, he said.

Venkateswarlu said, adding fuel to the fire, the state government was calculating house tax on the basis of value of property which is ridiculous.

He said people were opposing to pay the garbage tax and he announced solidary to people who are agitating on the issue.