Double commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri scripts a new chapter in maritime history
Visakhapatnam: India never believes in exhibiting its might and never attacked any country first. But when the security is at stake, India knows how to give an appropriate response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised.
Presiding over the Indian Navy’s commissioning ceremony of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in Visakhapatnam on August 26 (Tuesday), the Defence Minister underlined that the commissioning of the two frontline surface combatants is a proof of India’s vision and commitment towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Scripting a new chapter in maritime history, the Indian Navy commissioned two state-of-the-art advanced stealth frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri at the naval base in Visakhapatnam.
This is the first time the two frontline surface combatants were simultaneously getting commissioned the same day.
Strengthening India’s ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region, the frigates will join the Eastern Fleet.
Both the vessels Udaygiri, constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai, and Himgiri, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, incorporated significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensor systems and are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions.
Incorporating 75 percent of indigenous content, the vessels were designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB), while INS Udaygiri marks the 100th ship designed by the WDB.
The state-of-the-art Project 17A multi-mission stealth frigates showcase the nation’s growing shipbuilding prowess, augmenting the Indian Navy’s combat readiness and reaffirming the nation’s resolve to achieve self-reliance in warship design and construction.