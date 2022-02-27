Doubling of Guntur-Guntakal works a boon to Seema

Anantapur: The double line works along with electrification between Edduladoddi–Maddikera for 22.55 kms, commissioned as part of Guntur-Guntakal doubling and electrification project, has been completed. The double section has been commissioned with a maximum permissible speed of 90 Kmph, according to a Railway press release.

The Guntur-Guntakal Section is vital rail link connecting the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh with Rayalaseema region and beyond south. In order to provide seamless transportation and ease the congestion on this section, Guntur-Guntakal doubling and electrification project was sanctioned in 2016-17 for 401 kms at a cost of Rs 3,631 crore. The project will enhance the connectivity and will help in improving the socio-economic condition of region, particularly for the people of Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Anantapur districts.

As part of the project, doubling and electrification between Nallapadu–Satulur (32 kms) and Dhone–Pendekallu-Edduladoddi (36.6 kms) and Kurichedu-Gajjelakonda (25.35 kms) totalling to 94 kms has already been commissioned. Now, with completion of another 22.55 kms between Edduladoddi–Maddikera stations, a total of 116.5 kms of doubling works along with electrification has been completed on the Guntur – Guntakal section.

The doubling works will facilitate to run more number of trains between Guntur-Guntakal, particularly from Hyderabad/Nadikude side towards Rayalaseema region and beyond down South. Besides, doubling of this section enhances overall train handling capacity in Guntur/Vijayawada region, with the possibility of diverting more trains via Guntur to balance the rail traffic and reduce the congestion on the Grand Trunk route and improves freight transportation by harnessing the potential of mineral rich Palnadu region to transport its produce/goods to any part of the country.

General Manager Sanjeev Kishore stated that the Guntur –Guntakal doubling and electrification project was one of the major projects undertaken by the zone to ease the congestion and facilitate smooth operation of train services.