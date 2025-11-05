Dr Satyanarayana new GGH superintendent

Rajamahendravaram: Dr PVV Satyanarayana, Professor of General Medicine at Government Medical College, Rajamahendravaram, has been appointed as the Full Additional Charge (FAC) Superintendent of the Government General Hospital (GGH).

The government issued orders for his appointment following the retirement of the hospital’s previous superintendent, Dr B Sowbhagya Lakshmi.

After assuming charge, Dr Satyanarayana met District Collector Kirti Chekuri at her camp office on Tuesday and presented a bouquet. The Collector congratulated him and advised him to work with dedication to ensure better healthcare services for the public.