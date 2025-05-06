Dr Srihari Rao becomes Chairman of AP Medical Council

Tirupati: Noted radiologist Dr Daggumati Srihari Rao of Tirupati has been appointed Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council. With nearly three decades of experience in radiology, Dr Rao has been running Sri Sai SV Diagnostics in Tirupati since 1997, following a brief stint at SVIMS Hospital.

A native of Kavali in Nellore district, Dr Srihari Rao is among six members inducted into the interim Andhra Pradesh Medical Council by the state government. The council includes two teaching faculty from medical colleges and three registered medical practitioners. Although the council had been constituted earlier, the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairperson remained unfinalised until now.

Finally, Dr Srihari Rao has been named Chairman, while Dr Gogineni Sujatha of Vijayawada has been appointed as Vice Chairperson. The other members of the council include Dr Kalavakollu Venkata Subba Naidu from Ongole, Dr Swarma Geetha from Podili, Dr S Kesava Rao Babu from Vijayawada, and Dr Chunduri Malliswari from Bhimavaram.

Dr Srihari Rao previously served as Vice Chairman of the AP Medical Council and has held prominent roles in various medical associations. He served as the National Vice President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was IMA State President, and also led the AP Nursing Homes and Hospitals Association. Known for his commitment to public health, he has actively participated in numerous awareness programmes and free medical camps throughout the state.