Dry fruits, turmeric stalk garlands stand out as special attractions

Tirumala: Almonds, pistachios, dry grapes besides turmeric stalks and vettiver (kuskus) won the divine opportunity to deck Sri Malayappa Swamy and His Consorts as garlands.

As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams, the sacred ritual of Snapana Tirumanjanam was held on Saturday in Tirumala temple.

The ritual took place in the Ranganayakula Mandapam where the Utsava Murthis of Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sri Devi and Bhu Devi were beautifully adorned with varieties of fruits and flowers.

The deities were decorated with garlands made of almonds, pistachios, saffron, Vettiver, turmeric stalks, dry grapes, cardamom, Tulsi leaves and roses.

The entire mandapam was filled with freshness and fragrance from the colorful flowers, fruits, incense, and sacred offerings.

During the ritual the Utsava Murthies were ceremoniously bathed with milk, curd, honey, sandal paste, turmeric, coconut water, and other aromatic substances.

Vedic scholars rendered Chaturveda Parayanam hymns on the occasion.

The temple priests said that the ritual provides a refreshing feel to the deity after hectic processions in various vahana sevas during Brahmotsavams.

The ritual was performed under the supervision of Kankanabhattar Sri Venugopala Deekshitulu.

Chinna Jeeyangar Swamy, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and other officials participated in the event.