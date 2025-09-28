Live
- Lakshya Digital tackles gender disparity in India’s gaming industry with new initiatives
- ‘Janaawar: The Beast Within’ review: Predictable plot
- Invest in State for huge profits: CM
- Revanth announces Rs 2,000 monthly stipend for ATC students
- Govt will help youth get jobs abroad: CM
- Gold prices maintain bullish structure
- Navins’ Antheia Poetry becomes the first project in Bengaluru to achieve IGBC Net Zero Water (Design) certification
- Illegal stone quarrying wreaks havoc in Kodagu villages, residents cry for relief
- Garuda Seva in Tirumala today
- India’s FDI inflows may shoot past $100bn in FY26
Dry fruits, turmeric stalk garlands stand out as special attractions
Priests performing pujas to Sri Malayappa Swamy and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi adorned with dry fruits and turmeric stalks as part of Snapana Tirumanjanam ritual at Tirumala on Saturday
Tirumala: Almonds, pistachios, dry grapes besides turmeric stalks and vettiver (kuskus) won the divine opportunity to deck Sri Malayappa Swamy and His Consorts as garlands.
As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams, the sacred ritual of Snapana Tirumanjanam was held on Saturday in Tirumala temple.
The ritual took place in the Ranganayakula Mandapam where the Utsava Murthis of Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sri Devi and Bhu Devi were beautifully adorned with varieties of fruits and flowers.
The deities were decorated with garlands made of almonds, pistachios, saffron, Vettiver, turmeric stalks, dry grapes, cardamom, Tulsi leaves and roses.
The entire mandapam was filled with freshness and fragrance from the colorful flowers, fruits, incense, and sacred offerings.
During the ritual the Utsava Murthies were ceremoniously bathed with milk, curd, honey, sandal paste, turmeric, coconut water, and other aromatic substances.
Vedic scholars rendered Chaturveda Parayanam hymns on the occasion.
The temple priests said that the ritual provides a refreshing feel to the deity after hectic processions in various vahana sevas during Brahmotsavams.
The ritual was performed under the supervision of Kankanabhattar Sri Venugopala Deekshitulu.
Chinna Jeeyangar Swamy, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and other officials participated in the event.