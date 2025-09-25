Dy CM promises panel as fishermen continue stir

Kakinada: The protest by fishermen families in Uppada against pollution from pharma companies continued for a second consecutive day on Wednesday. Demanding resolution of their issues, the protesters blocked roads near the Uppada junction from 6 am, staging a massive ‘dharna.’

Roads in the villages of Konapapeta, Mulapeta, and Aminabad were also blocked, and shopkeepers were prevented from opening their businesses.

In response, Kakinada district collector Sagili Shanmohan went to the protest site to hold discussions with the protesters. He assured them on behalf of the government and specifically, the local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan, that their problems would be solved. However, some of the protesters were not satisfied with the assurances from officials. They insisted that the Deputy Chief Minister must visit them in person.

The fishermen explained that they had received similar promises in the past, but the situation had not changed, and they did not want to be cheated again. The collector’s talks ended without any breakthrough on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the district collector had read out a message from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to the protesters from Uppada, Mayapatnam, Suradapeta, Subbampeta, Konapapeta, Aminabad, Mulapeta, Kothapatnam, Polavaram, Nemam, and surrounding areas. He said that the fishermen’s problems were a priority for both Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The collector also tried to explain that the Deputy Chief Minister was unable to come in person due to the ongoing Assembly session. The collector reminded them that immediately after taking charge as Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan had personally inspected the villages affected by sea erosion near Uppada. He had also brought a special team of experts from Chennai to find a permanent solution.

The collector asked the fishermen to be patient and cooperate with the government and the district administration. He also gave assurances that financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh would be provided by October 15 to the families of 18 fishermen who died while fishing and that the government would also take responsibility for compensating for their damaged boats. He promised that the government would quickly resolve all the problems of fishermen.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has responded to the ongoing protest by fishermen in Uppada against pollution from pharma industries. He confirmed that the government is aware of the fishermen’s concerns and is working toward a solution. He clarified that due to the ongoing Assembly sessions, he could not personally meet the protesters but has already initiated discussions with state and district officials. He announced that a committee would be formed to resolve the issue. This committee will include senior officials from the Pollution Control Board, Fisheries, Revenue, and Industries departments, as well as the Kakinada district collector, local leaders, and representatives from the fishermen’s community.