E-auction of watches on May 1 & 2
Tirupati: Watches offered by devotees in Srivari Hundi in Tirumala temple and other associated temples will be placed for e-auction on
May 1 and 2 through the State Government Procurement Portal.
The auction will include smart watches and regular watches from brands such as Titan, Citizen, Sonata, Raga, Timex, Times, and others. A total of 62 lots, including new, used, and partially damaged watches, will be auctioned.
For further details, interested persons can contact TTD Marketing Office (Auctions) in Tirupati at 0877-2264429 during office hours, or visit the TTD website www.tirumala.org or the State Government e-procurement portal www.konugolu.ap.gov.in
