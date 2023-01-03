e-pass facility inaugurated at Krishnapatnam Port

Nellore: Port CEO G J Rao inaugurated its Krishnapatnam Port Axis Centre (pass section) in Gopalapuram on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Rao expressed his happiness over the online e-pass being provided through the Visitor Management System (VMS).

Major Venkatesh Bhaskar, head of security, said that people coming for various purposes at Adani Krishnapatnam Port must have an e-pass. He said that all arrangements have been made to get the online e-pass easily through the visitor management system and the details of the individuals should be provided before permission to enter the portal https://visitorwelcome.adani.com.

He added that one can get the pass with a QR code along with their photograph via a message to their mobile phone as soon as they insert their photo using Aadhaar card or identity proof through the site.

Those who have obtained the e-pass will be only allowed to enter the Port for those areas as per the details mentioned therein. The details of why the permission was not granted can be found on the website and said E-pass can be easily obtained through VMS. COO Sanjay Kotha, Head-Admin Ganesh Sharma, Corporate

Affairs Head G Venugopal, Manohar Babu, Divya Praneeth, Gudivada Srikanth Venkateswarlu and HODs of various departments of Adani Krishnapatnam Port were present.