Easter celebrated in Prakasam dist

Ongole: The Christian fraternity in the Prakasam district celebrated Easter on Sunday, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day he was crucified.

The devotees participated in the midnight masses while others reached the churches along with their families in the early morning and participated in the special prayers at various places. Thousands of Christians participated in the prayers at the Jewett Prayer Hill, conducted by the Jewett Memorial Baptist Church since early morning while the St Teresa Church, RCM Church, Nazarene Baptist Church, Resurrection Baptist Church, Immanuel Baptist Church, The Lord Church, Pentecost Prayer Hall, and the Christian Burial Ground at Mamidipalem also witnessed large gatherings.

The RCM, CSI, Telugu Baptist Church, Jesus Holy Church in Giddalur, Believers Eastern Church at Bestavaripet, Andhra Evangelical Lutheran Church in Yerragondapalem, Telugu Baptist Town Church in Markapur, Hosanna Mandir in Darsi, ABM, RCM, CSI, Calvary, Lutheran Churches and Church of Christ in Donakonda, Kanigiri Durgam Baptist Church and various churches in the district also arranged special prayers and celebrated Easter.