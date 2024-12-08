‘Education a fundamental right for children’

Rajamahendravaram : Principal District Judge Gandham Sunitha emphasised that providing education to all children up to 14 years of age is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, and it is the collective responsibility of society to ensure its implementation.

She also stressed the need to prevent child marriages. She was speaking as the chief guest at a mega parent-teacher meeting held on Saturday at the Municipal Corporation High School.

The event saw the participation of District Collector P Prasanthi, SP D Narasimha Kishore, DSEO K Vasudeva Rao and DLSA secretary K Prakash Babu. The gathering included a large number of students and their parents.

Judge Sunitha lauded the district administration for organising the meeting in a festive atmosphere, describing it as an excellent platform for students to exploretheir skills and capabilities in line with their interests.

She encouraged students to make the best use of the facilities provided in government schools and aim for excellence.

Collector P Prasanthi highlighted that parent-teacher meetings are being conducted in 988 government schools across the district, offering parents an opportunity to understand their children’s progress. She underscored the importance of instilling values and fostering personality development among students. SP D Narasimha Kishore noted that such meetings provide a valuable opportunity for parents to shape their children’s future.

He stressed that parents and teachers must guide children carefully during this formative stage to ensure a bright future for them.

The event was attended by a large audience, showcasing the collaborative efforts of parents, teachers and the administration to enhance the educational landscape in the district.