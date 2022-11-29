Elaborate security arrangements for CM YS Jagan's visit

Guntur: SP K Arif Hafeez directed the police officials to make elaborate security arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the wedding reception function of Fatima, daughter of Electronic Media adviser to the Government and actor Ali to be held at Sri Convention Hall in Guntur city on Tuesday evening. He conducted a review meeting with the police personnel at the DPO in Guntur city on Monday.

The SP instructed the officials to inspect the surroundings of the convention hall. He said that Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and film actors are likely to attend the reception programme. He directed the officials to inspect the dais and security at the helipad and asked them to take steps to make the CM's visit a success.

Crimes additional SP Srinivasa Rao, additional SP Supraja, AR additional SP K Koteswara Rao, AR additional SP K Koteswara Rao, west DSP Srinivasa Rao, Tulluru DSP Pothu Raju, South DSP Jesssy Prasanthi and Tenali DSP Sravanthi Roy attended the meeting.