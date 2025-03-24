Electric tricycles distributed to disabled in Atmakur

Nellore: Festive atmosphere prevailed in Atmakur with the distribution of electrical tricycles worth Rs 60 lakh to the disabled at free of cost by Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy (VPR) Foundation on Sunday.

The Foundation also distributed 250 tricycles in Kovur, 150 in Udayagiri and 150 in Kandukur earlier.

Speaking the occasion, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that Nellore people are fortunate to have Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as the MP, who has been spending crores of rupees from his own funds for the benefit of the poor. He thanked VPR for the free distribution of electrical tricycles to the disabled in Atmakur constituency.

MP Prabhakara Reddy recalled that during 2024 electioneering disable people in several places appealed to him to provide electrical tricycles so that they can earn for their living. ‘That’s when I decided to provide electric tricycles in Nellore constituency.

The MP said that beneficiaries were selected in a transparent manner by VPR Foundation irrespective of political affiliations. He urged people to approach him at his office, if their names are missing in the list. MLC Beeda Ravichandra and others were present.