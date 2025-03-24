  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Electric tricycles distributed to disabled in Atmakur

Electric tricycles distributed to disabled in Atmakur
x
Highlights

Festive atmosphere prevailed in Atmakur with the distribution of electrical tricycles worth Rs 60 lakh to the disabled at free of cost by Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy (VPR) Foundation on Sunday.

Nellore: Festive atmosphere prevailed in Atmakur with the distribution of electrical tricycles worth Rs 60 lakh to the disabled at free of cost by Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy (VPR) Foundation on Sunday.

The Foundation also distributed 250 tricycles in Kovur, 150 in Udayagiri and 150 in Kandukur earlier.

Speaking the occasion, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that Nellore people are fortunate to have Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as the MP, who has been spending crores of rupees from his own funds for the benefit of the poor. He thanked VPR for the free distribution of electrical tricycles to the disabled in Atmakur constituency.

MP Prabhakara Reddy recalled that during 2024 electioneering disable people in several places appealed to him to provide electrical tricycles so that they can earn for their living. ‘That’s when I decided to provide electric tricycles in Nellore constituency.

The MP said that beneficiaries were selected in a transparent manner by VPR Foundation irrespective of political affiliations. He urged people to approach him at his office, if their names are missing in the list. MLC Beeda Ravichandra and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick