Emergency landing of CM’s chopper

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s helicopter made an emergency landing at the Gannavaram airport on Tuesday morning due to adverse weather conditions. He was on his way to participate in NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme in East Godavari district when this happened.

As per the schedule, the Chief Minister’s helicopter took off from the helipad at his official residence in Undavalli at 10.30 am. The helicopter was scheduled to land at Kapavaram village of West Godavari district at 11 am as the CM was scheduled to participate in NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme at Malakapalli village of Tallapudi mandal in East Godavari district.

However, the pilot made an emergency landing at the Gannavaram airport due to bad weather. “After crossing Gannavaram, the weather conditions in the forward region were not conducive, prompting the abandonment of the helicopter journey,” officials said.

The Chief Minister then shifted to a special flight and reached Rajahmundry. From there, he travelled to the programme venue by road.