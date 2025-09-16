Engineers’ Day celebrated at Annamacharya University

Rajampet: Annamacharya University celebrated Engineers’ Day on Monday on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sri Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Principal Dr SMV Narayana urged students to follow Visvesvaraya’s vision for nation-building.

Dr J Chinna Babu (Young Engineer Award), Dr C Madan Kumar Reddy (Excellence of Service Award), Dr S Sharada (Women Engineer Award) and other faculty members were honored with awards. Students showcased their technical projects.