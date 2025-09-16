Live
- Tannishtha Chatterjee on ‘full plate’: This film was born out of struggle, grit, hope
- Mira Rajput hits the gym with a sprinkle of ‘morning blues’
- Rahul visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur
- IOC president Coventry calls Sydney 2000 "spark" of her Olympic journey
- Sensex, Nifty open higher as India-US trade talks set to resume
- Sahastradhara cloudburst: PM Modi, HM Shah dial U'khand CM Dhami, assure full support
- Akhilesh Yadav calls for more military schools
- Collectors' Conference Continues: CM Chandrababu Naidu Focuses on IT, Revenue, and Law and Order
- Five Bangladeshi students suspended by NIT Silchar for hostel violence deported
- Sukhu hits out at Pb, Har over dues from Bhakra Beas Board
Engineers’ Day celebrated at Annamacharya University
Rajampet: Annamacharya University celebrated Engineers’ Day on Monday on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sri Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Principal Dr SMV Narayana urged students to follow Visvesvaraya’s vision for nation-building.
Dr J Chinna Babu (Young Engineer Award), Dr C Madan Kumar Reddy (Excellence of Service Award), Dr S Sharada (Women Engineer Award) and other faculty members were honored with awards. Students showcased their technical projects.
