Enhance working days under MNREGS

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to feel more responsible in providing works to the deprived sections under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) in the district.

The Collector inaugurated a one-day training programme for the staff working under MNREGS organised at Sri Venkateswara Kasturibha Kala Kshetrem in the city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector pointed out that despite a huge ST population living in the district, very few of them are attending the works due to poor performance of the staff and non-availability of job cards.

Anand said that as per the guidelines it is inevitable to provide 100 working days with the wages of workers being Rs 300 per day.

The Collector said identification of people not having job cards was most important to overcome the problem. He advised the newly-recruited staff in the MNREGS to work actively in the programme in the interest of eradicating poverty among the deprived sections. He said that staff working in the programme can utilise the resources for bringing the material with less expenditure. He said that such initiative helps to provide more number of work days to the beneficiaries.

MNREGS Director Shanmuk Kumar has said that government was keen on clearing dues of workers under MNREGS by the end of this month.