Ensure drinking water supply to every household says Kollu Ravindra

Vijayawada : Stating that Chef Minister N Chandrbabu Naidu desires to supply potable drinking water through tap connections to every household in the State, Minister for Excise, Mines and Geology Kollu Ravindra has asked the officials to take steps to supply drinking water to every household in Machilipatnam Assembly constituency limits.

After assuming the charge as the Minister for Excise, Mines and Geology, Kollu Ravindra on Wednesday convened a review meeting in Machilipatnam and discussed the development works and welfare schemes in the constituency and the district.

The officials have explained the status of various development works. Ravindra said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has the desire to supply pure drinking water to every household with tap connections in the State.

The RWS officials informed the Minister that 221 works will be executed in the constituency with Rs 225 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Responding to it, the Minister asked the RWS officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to supply drinking water to all villages in the constituency. He said the required drinking water tanks have to be set up in the constituency.

Referring to the drinking water supply in Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, the Minister said Rs 57.33 crore was sanctioned under Amrut 2.0 scheme for the corporation to supply drinking water to the denizens. Minister Ravindra instructed the officials to take up the Amrut 2.0 drinking water scheme in the city.

Referring to kharif agriculture season, Ravindra instructed the officials to keep ready seeds and fertilisers. He said adequate quantities should be supplied and indents should be prepared. He also enquired about the financial assistance given to the farmers under Rythu Bharosa scheme.

When the Minister asked about the progress of Bandar seaport works, the officials said the port with four berths and 13 million metric tonnes of cargo capacity requires a budget of Rs 5,156 crore.

The officials told the Minister that plans have been drawn to complete the first phase of works by October 2025 and so far as sum of Rs 709 crore has been spent on the construction of the Machilpatnam seaport.

Kollu Ravindra has appealed to the officials to transform Machilipatnam constituency into a role model. He suggested to the officials to work with freedom and impartiality.

Krishna District Collector D K Balaji, Joint Collector Gitanjali Sarma, DRO K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bandar RDO M Vani and officials of various departments participated in the review meeting.