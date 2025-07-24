Ensure proper nutritional support to pregnant women, children: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed the officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department to lay special focus on health protection and nutritional support for pregnant women, children, and new mothers through Anganwadi centres.

He emphasised that Anganwadi services should effectively cater to the needs of these vulnerable groups.

On Wednesday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the Anganwadi centre in Chinnatekur village, Kallur mandal. During the visit, he thoroughly reviewed the services being provided to women and children at the centre and interacted with staff and beneficiaries.

Collector Ranjith Basha instructed that nutritious food kits should be distributed to pregnant women and lactating mothers. He stressed that the meals served to children at Anganwadi centres must strictly follow the government-prescribed menu. He further directed that regular medical services must be monitored and made accessible to all eligible beneficiaries.

The Collector also inspected the food prepared for the children in the kitchen and expressed satisfaction with the quality. He encouraged the cultivation of leafy greens and vegetables in the ‘nutri-gardens’ at Anganwadi centres and recommended using freshly harvested produce in daily meals. ICDS project director Nirmala, Kallur tahsildar Anjaneyulu and Anganwadi staff participated in the inspection.