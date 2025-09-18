Entrepreneur in every home is our goal: Minister

Vijayawada: MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas said the government’s goal is to ensure One Family One Entrepreneur in every household, and that business development service (BDS) providers will play a key role in achieving this vision.

He was speaking at the BDS certificate distribution programme at the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of Andhra Pradesh (ALEAP) Industrial Estate at Surampalli in Krishna district on Wednesday.

The minister emphasised that MSMEs are vital for inclusive growth and urged BDS providers to extend technical guidance, advisory services and market linkages to entrepreneurs across Andhra Pradesh.

At the event, certificates were distributed to 53 trained BDS providers under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme. He also unveiled the Business Development Service Providers Training Manual.

APMSMEDC, as the state implementing agency, has partnered with ALEAP to train and empanel 1,200 BDS providers, with five in each of the 175 Assembly constituencies, to strengthen last-mile MSME support.

The minister highlighted ALEAP’s initiative of establishing a women-led industrial estate at Kuppam and suggested setting up a similar industrial estate in Vizianagaram to support North Andhra enterprises.

The programme was attended by V Karuna, CEO of AP SERP, Rama Devi Kanneganti, president of ALEAP, Annapurna, vice-chairperson of ALEAP Skill Development Cell, and other dignitaries.

On this occasion, SERP and ALEAP entered into an MoU to promote rural entrepreneurship by leveraging ALEAP’s business expertise and SERP’s rural network, enabling SHGs and rural enterprises to access technical knowledge, capacity building, and business linkages.