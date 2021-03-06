Entrepreneurs need to look at what they can do for society

Kattankulathur/Amaravati: Everyone has the right to dream when it comes to business. To be successful one doesn't need great or unique ideas. One can copy but do it in an efficient and different manner," said PN Vasudevan, managing director and CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank while enlightening the students on 'Entrepreneurship with a social face'. Over 600 MBA, BBA students and their faculties from the School of Management at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur in Tamil Nadu participated in the fifth edition of Dr. Paarivendhar Foundation Lecture Series that was held virtually.



In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor in-charge of SRMIST Dr C Muthamizhchelvan said, "these lectures pave way for debating and deep thinking which were conceptualised by our founder Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar, who believes that such lectures are organised so that the greater knowledge is shared with the general audience."

Addressing SRMIST students he said, "A few years back, only people born from industrial or business houses could think about starting a business because they had the financial backing to do so. But now this is not the situation as we have several environmental and financial supports to back business and start-ups."

He urged students to have a dream that will have some contribution towards society. He elaborated on the key features to become a success entrepreneur like passionate about the idea, ruthless on execution, ability to stretch capital, hunger for excellence and impatient on delivery.

In his concluding statement, he said, "there is no shame in making money. However, you need to keep looking at what you can do in your society."

Also present on the occasion were SRMIST's Dean (School of Management) Dr V M Ponniah, Advisor to Chancellor Dr. B Raghavan, Deputy Dean (S&H) Dr. Sridhar Krishnaswamy, Faculty of SOM Dr. Nisha Ashokan, Dr. M.G. Bhaskar, faculties, and students.