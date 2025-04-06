Every devotee to be provided Talambralu, Annaprasadam

Vontimitta/Tirumala: TTD JEO Veerabrahmam said that arrangements are being made to provide Mutyala Talambralu and Annaprasadam to every devotee who will attend the celestial Sitaramula Kalyanotsavam to be held in Ekasilanagaram at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district on April 11.

The JEO conducted a review on Saturday in Vontimitta with the officers of various TTD departments.

He instructed the respective officers to prepare concrete plans and execute them as per the instructions of TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

He said that 16 counters are being set up at the entrance of the wedding venue for the distribution of Talambralu.

He said that 15 LED screens, 38 images of deities with electric lights are being set up in the temple, wedding venue and other areas to watch the wedding ceremony of Sri Sitaram. He instructed the officials to set up signboards so that the devotees can easily identify them.

The JEO said that 100 CC cameras, three drones, three control rooms and about 2,400 security personnel are being set up under the auspices of the Vigilance Department.

About 3 lakh drinking water bottles, 250 paramedical staff, 35 medical experts, 13 medical teams, eight ambulances and fire brigade personnel are being arranged for the Brahmotsavams, the JEO said.

All the arrangements are being made to conduct cultural programmes with a total of 30 art groups under the auspices of HDPP (18), Dasa Sahitya Project (4), and Annamacharya Project (8).

He said that for the first time, Sankshipta Ramayanam is being arranged with art works, and around 12 tonne traditional flowers and one lakh cut flowers would be utilised to decorate the Kalyana Vedika, temple and its surrounding areas.

Later, Veerabrahmam inspected the arrangements on the Kalyana Vedika premises with the district revenue, police and TTD officials.

RDO John Erwin, TTD chief engineer Satyanarayana, electrical SE Venkateswarlu, Annaprasadam special officer Sastry, transport GM Sesha Reddy, Deputy EOs Natesh Babu, Prashanthi, Selvam, Sivaprasad and other officials participated in this meeting.