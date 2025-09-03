Ex-CM YSR remembered on death anniversary

Rajamahendravaram: Former minister and PunganurMLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the schemes introduced by former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy are unforgettable, and that is why he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people.

Death anniversary of Dr YSR was observed on Tuesday at the City YSRCP office in VL Puram, under the leadership of former MP and YSRCP state spokesperson Margani Bharat Ram. Ramachandra Reddy, Bharat, and others paid tributes to Rajasekhara.

Peddireddi said that Dr YS introduced the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme for the poor who were struggling to get proper medical care. As a result, many poor people were able to get free treatment in corporate hospitals, he recalled.

By bringing in the 108 and 104 ambulance services, he did a great favour to road accident victims and patients in distress. Ramachandra also said that by introducing the fee reimbursement scheme, he enabled lakhs of people to get higher education and settle down in life. Former MP Bharat said that Dr YSR’s welfare-oriented rule will remain in the hearts of the people forever. He said that everyone has understood how welfare is under Chandrababu Naidu’s rule, and people feel that they have made a mistake by voting for him.

Former MLAs Routhu Suryaprakash Rao, Talari Venkat Rao, BC JAC Chairman of both states Margani Nageswara Rao, and Rajahmundry Parliament YSRCP Coordinator Dr Guduri Srinivas, among others, participated in the programme.