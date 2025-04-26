Ex DRDO chief: Border infiltration dropped sharply in last decade

Nellore: Former Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and current Special Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, G Satheesh Reddy, stated that terrorist infiltration along the Jammu and Kashmir border has significantly declined over the past decade. He credited this reduction to the adoption of advanced scientific methods and increased vigilance by India’s border security forces.

Speaking to the media in Kavali on Friday, Reddy said, “Thanks to modern technology and the commitment of our forces, infiltration attempts have decreased substantially in the last ten years.”

He, along with Kavali MLA Daggumati Venkata Krishna Reddy, visited the family of Somisetty Madhusudhan Rao, a victim of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Offering condolences, Mr Reddy assured the bereaved family of full support from the government for their development and well-being.

Referring to the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, Reddy warned that the perpetrators would face severe consequences. “The Union government is firm on this matter. Those responsible will be traced and punished accordingly,” he said. When asked whether Pakistan or Pakistan-backed terrorists were behind the attack, he responded that investigations are ongoing, and clarity would emerge soon. Also present at the event were APSRTC Zonal Chairman Sannapureddy Suresh, BJP district president Sipa Vamsidhar Reddy, and other local leaders.Reddy reiterated the Indian security forces’ preparedness to counter cross-border threats, citing numerous examples of their resilience over the past decade.