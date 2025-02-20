Excise Minister launches Navodayam 2.0

Ongole : The Andhra Pradesh government has launched the second phase of the initiative Navodayam to eliminate illicit liquor production and consumption across the state. The programme was inaugurated by Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra along with Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy at the Police Parade Grounds in Ongole on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Minister Kollu Ravindra highlighted the success of the Navodayam initiative in eliminating illicit liquor from nearly 10 districts during its first phase in 2016. He announced the establishment of Eagle Teams for surveillance and a dedicated helpline with toll-free numbers 14405 and 1972 for reporting drug-related activities. He detailed improvements in liquor quality control, noting that all alcohol now undergoes 12 different tests before reaching shops.

Social Welfare Minister Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the Eagle system to combat drugs and illicit substances.

District collector A Thameem Ansariya called for increased awareness about substance abuse and directed officials to make the Prakasam district a model in eliminating illicit liquor, particularly in forest areas. SP AR Damodar detailed the devastating effects of illicit liquor and drugs on health, careers, and families.

He encouraged citizens to report any drug-related activities to the toll-free numbers 1972 or 14405, or emergency numbers 100 or 112, assuring the confidentiality of informants.

Three young men shared their personal stories of recovery from cannabis addiction through counselling provided by excise officials. They described how the intervention helped them rebuild their lives and family relationships.

Excise Commissioner Nishant Kumar and Enforcement Director Rahul Dev Sharma concluded the event by explaining the programme’s priorities and ongoing government measures. The ministers and senior officials released a special awareness song about the dangers of illicit liquor, drugs, and cannabis use. Students pledged to abstain from illicit liquor and other intoxicants and support government efforts to prevent substance abuse in society. The event concluded with the release of balloons and doves symbolising the aspiration for a drug-free Andhra Pradesh. It was followed by a student rally from the SP’s office to the bus stand centre, where they formed a human chain.

AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana, APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Markapur MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy, Kanigiri MLA Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, District Excise Superintendent Khaja Mohiuddin, and other officials attended the programme.