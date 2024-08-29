Excise & Prohibition Employees JAC hails Cabinet decision to scrap SEB

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Excise and Prohibition Employees Association JAC leaders have hailed the decision taken by the State Cabinet to scrap the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and fully restore the excise department.

On the occasion, the JAC leaders organised celebrations at the APNGOs State office at Gandhinagar in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The JAC leaders distributed sweets and congratulated each other and assured the State government that they would strive to work in co-ordination with other government departments to increase the revenue of the government.

JAC chairman SVV Babji Rao, co-chairman M Kotaiah, general secretary B Narasimhulu and other JAC leaders welcomed the decision of the State Cabinet. Addressing the media, the JAC leaders said the previous YSRCP government had intentionally weakened the excise department and transferred the staff to the Special Enforcement Bureau to protect the personal interests of some leaders.

They felt that ganja consumption and transportation drastically increased in the State due to weakening of the excise and prohibition department in the last five years. The JAC leaders criticised the YSRCP government for taking a unilateral decision and creating SEB.

They pointed out that a large number of families suffered due to increase in ganja consumption in the State.

The JAC leaders said many governments were formed and they ruled the State since Independence but the YSRCP government was the most anarchic.



The JAC leaders thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra for scrapping the SEB and taking the decision to revive the excise department.

They assured the State government to increase its revenue and checking the peddling and consumption of drugs and other sedatives. JAC vice-chairmen VVVS Varma, leaders Renuka, P Ramachandra Rao and participated in the celebrations.