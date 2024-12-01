‘Expedite development of Kakinada Beach’

Kakinada : District Collector Shanmohan has directed the officials to expedite the development of Kakinada Beach to make it more attractive and enjoyable for tourists.

During a review meeting held on Saturday, the Collector discussed various initiatives with officials of various departments to enhance the beach area.

The meeting covered preparations for Sagara Sambaralu festivities, the inauguration of an aircraft museum, improvements to the beachfront, lighting installations, restaurants, exhibitions, beach cleaning, and the construction of a glass bridge.

The Collector emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and aesthetic appeal at the beach, which attracts thousands of visitors daily.

He urged officials to ensure the beach is environmentally friendly, plastic-free, and visually pleasing. The aircraft museum being developed under KUDA is set to be opened by December 20, with collaborative efforts required from all relevant departments, including Tourism, Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad, Panchayat, and Shilparamam, he said.

Officials were instructed to focus on daily beach cleaning for two months and to make resorts available for public use as part of the development plan.

Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Bhavana, joint collector Rahul Meena, and officials from Revenue, Tourism, Panchayat, KUDA, Shilparamam, and RTC participated in the meeting.

ZP CEO VVVS Lakshmana Rao, Kakinada RDO S Malli Babu, Panchayat Officer V Ravi Kumar, and District Tourism Officer P Posayya were also present.