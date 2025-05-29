Explosives-laden truck looted

Bhubaneswar: Police reinforcements rushed to Langalkata near Saranda forest in Sundargarh district on Wednesday following reports that suspected Maoists had looted a truckload of explosives being transported to a stone quarry. The truck was transporting approximately four tonnes of explosives, including hundreds of packets of gelatin sticks, from an ammunition warehouse to the stone quarry in Banko near Odisha-Jharkhand border, sources said The truck was intercepted by suspected Maoists deep inside the forest and the explosives were looted at gunpoint.

The attackers reportedly drove the explosives-laden truck into the nearby Saranda forest, a known Maoist stronghold where the materials were unloaded. However, the driver and the helper of the vehicle were released unharmed.

On being informed, Sundargarh police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint combing operation.

The truck was recovered inside the Saranda forest. Police said the explosives were intended for use in stone blasting operations at the quarry. Search operation has been intensified in the area following the incident.